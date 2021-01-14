Lexington police investigating shooting between vehicles that caused Tates Creek crash

Lexington police and firefighters respond to the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Tates Creek Rd and Rockbridge Rd in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, January 14, 2021. Police also marked and collected shell casings along both roads. swalker@herald-leader.com

Lexington police are investigating a crash on Tates Creek Road Thursday afternoon that was caused by a shooting between two vehicles.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Tates Creek Road and Rockbridge Road. One of the vehicles involved ended up on its side.

No one was reported to have been shot, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. As of Thursday police had detained one person in connection with the crash.

There were minor injuries caused by the crash, but no one was transported to a hospital, Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said.

The intersection of Tates Creek Road and Rockbridge Road was temporarily shutdown as police investigated, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.