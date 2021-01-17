Man arrested by FBI in Hart County facing charges related to U.S. Capitol attack

A man was arrested Saturday in Cub Run, Ky., on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI’s Louisville office.

Damon Michael Beckley is charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI’s Louisville Office announced on Twitter. Beckley is being held in federal custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Beckley is from Louisville and was videoed outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to Louisville news station WDRB. The news station tracked Beckley down outside Louisville last week. He told the station that he had deleted his Facebook and had taken the SIM card from his phone because he feared he would be arrested by the FBI.

The FBI is seeking information on the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Tips, photos and videos can be submitted online and tips can be made by phone by calling ‪1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-‪800-225-5324.

