Kentucky man accused of breaking window in U.S. Capitol moments before woman was shot

A Kentucky facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is accused of trying to break into the Speaker’s Lobby moments before a woman was shot by police.

Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Coxs Creek was arrested Saturday in Louisville and charged with assault of a federal officer, taking part in a civil disorder, destruction of government property worth more than $1,000, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawfully entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

A man in a red hooded sweatshirt and a gray hat was caught on camera using a flag pole to strike the glass window of a door to the Speaker’s Lobby in the Capitol at least 10 times before attempting to open the door, according to a federal affidavit. The footage also showed an officer inside the door with their gun raised.

An officer then fired, killing 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, according to the affidavit and news reports.

FBI investigators spoke with two witnesses, one family member and one friend, who identified the man in the red hooded sweatshirt as Jones and said he was from Mount Washington, Ky., according to the affidavit. Jones’ friend told investigators that Jones called him the day after the attack and said that he was in trouble and that he’d broken a window. During the same call Jones called himself an “idiot,” according to the affidavit.

Jones’ family member submitted a tip to the FBI about Jones, and told investigators that they believed that Jones drove to Washington, D.C., by himself to participate in the rally, according to the affidavit. The family member also said that Jones had attended a previous rally for President Donald Trump in D.C.

Jones’ case will be handled in federal court in Washington, D.C., and he is set to have his first hearing Tuesday.

The FBI continues to ask the public for help in identifying people involved in the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Tips, photos or videos can be submitted to the FBI at fbi.gov/USCapitol or called in to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 800-225-5324.