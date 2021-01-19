Kentucky man charged with murder of his wife and her parents

Getty Images/istockphoto

A Bowling Green man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife and her parents, who were all found shot to death in Butler County Tuesday morning.

Angela R. Carey, 30, Lupe V. Mcgranahan, 63, and Charles W. Mcgranahan, 79, all of Morgantown, had been shot multiple times when they were found at a home at 88 Lonnie Snodgrass Road, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Butler County Coroner Gerald “Marty” Jones said the Mcgranahans were Carey’s parents. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said Carey’s husband, Joseph M. Carey, 32, was at the home. He was detained and charged with one count of murder-domestic violence, two counts of murder and three counts of wanton endangerment. He was being held in the Butler County Detention Center.

State police said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted them for help with the investigation at about 9:45 a.m.

Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.