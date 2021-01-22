Kentucky baby has brain bleed after father aggressively shook his child, sheriff says

A Kentucky man admitted Thursday to aggressively shaking his 3-month-old child, causing a brain bleed, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

Christopher Caldwell, 27, told investigators during questioning that he “shook the baby in an aggressive manner to make the baby stop crying,” according to the sheriff’s office. The alleged assault happened Monday afternoon.

Deputies and an ambulance service responded to a report of an unresponsive child in southern Laurel County. Deputy Allen Turner had to administer CPR on scene to keep the child alive, according to the sheriff’s office. Paramedics treated the child on scene and transported the baby to Baptist Health.

The baby was transferred to University of Kentucky hospital where doctors discovered his brain was bleeding, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caldwell was charged with assault and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.