Crime
Teen shot in Lexington has life-threatening injuries
An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lexington Saturday afternoon, police said.
Lexington police found the teen while responding to a call about shots fired in the area of Idaho Avenue and North Upper Street at about 4 p.m. Saturday, said Lexington police Lt. Samantha Moore.
Moore said police did not have any information about suspects in the shooting, which also damaged a vehicle on Upper Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
