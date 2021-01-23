Teen shot in Lexington has life-threatening injuries

Lexington Police Department crime scene. rhermens@herald-leader.com

An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lexington Saturday afternoon, police said.

Lexington police found the teen while responding to a call about shots fired in the area of Idaho Avenue and North Upper Street at about 4 p.m. Saturday, said Lexington police Lt. Samantha Moore.

Moore said police did not have any information about suspects in the shooting, which also damaged a vehicle on Upper Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.