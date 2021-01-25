FBI: Man arrested in Kentucky on charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

A man has been arrested in Owensboro in connection with the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

Jordan T. Revlett was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI announced on Twitter.

Revlett is in federal custody and was set to make an appearance in federal court on Monday.

Revlett is the sixth person with Kentucky connections to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The FBI is seeking information on the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Tips, photos and videos can be submitted online and tips can be made by phone by calling ‪1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-‪800-225-5324.