Remains found by teen riding an ATV belonged to murder victim. Now police need public’s help.

Getty Images/istockphoto

Human remains found by a teen-ager riding an ATV in 2018 have been identified as a man who had been reported missing, and state police say he was murdered.

Now, Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday that the remains have been identified as Adam Pinkley, 34, who had been reported missing in Laurel County in 2018. Evidence suggests that Pinkley was murdered on or around May 31, 2018, state police said. He had ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.

The 15-year-old was riding a four-wheeler in a wooded area off Garland Cemetery Road in the Gray community of Knox County when he found the remains two years ago, state police said in a news release. State police said they were called to help investigate Dec. 10, 2018.

The remains were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the victim was identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call state police in Harlan at 606-573-3131.