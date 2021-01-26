A man died at their home. Nicholasville couple hid his body in a garbage can, police say.

A man and woman from Nicholasville are accused of putting the body of a man who died at their home in a trash can.

Clay Phillips and Tawna Miller, both 34, were arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Jessamine County Detention Center website.

An arrest citation indicates that the man, who has not been publicly identified, died at the couple’s home overnight, WKYT reported.

To conceal the death, police said the couple put his body in a garbage can and drove his car to the Homeplace Inn, according to WKYT.

Police do not believe foul play was a factor in the man’s death, but a cause of death has not been released, according to the television station.