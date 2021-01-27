Lexington woman accused of shooting another woman downtown turns herself in, police say

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting another woman outside a downtown hookah bar, Lexington police said.

Shantoria D. Burdell turned herself in Tuesday, police said. She was charged with first-degree assault after she allegedly shot another 26-year-old woman outside the Casablanca Hookah Lounge on South Limestone in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, police said. The victim, who was wounded in the back, was in critical condition immediately after the shooting, police said.

Burdell was held at the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond, according to court records. She was scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette District Court Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.