Man shot in a Lexington park near major retail area able to call for help, police say

A Lexington man was trying to recover from his injuries after being shot in a park not far from The Summit at Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard, according to Lexington police.

Police responded to several calls of shots fired in the area of Meadowbrook Park off Harvard Lane at 10:20 p.m. Monday night, according to Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Before they got to the scene, the victim called 911 and told them he’d been shot, Van Brackel said.

Responding officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, Van Brackel said. The man was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

The victim’s injuries were life-threatening at the time, but he was alive as of Friday morning, Van Brackel said.

Investigators didn’t have a suspect description, Van Brackel said Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.