Police: Wisconsin teen called in fake shooting, bomb threat to a Kentucky high school

A man responsible for calling in fake threats to a Kentucky high school earlier this week was hundreds of miles away, according to police.

Police have charged 19-year-old Racine, Wis., resident Kya Nelson in connection to false threats made to Murray High School on Monday and Tuesday. The school went into lockdown Monday morning due to a false shots fired report, according to the Murray Independent School District.

A bomb threat was called in the next morning, forcing the school to be evacuated, according to the school district.

“In both instances, it was determined that both reports were false and no real danger existed at the school,” Murray police said in a Facebook post Friday.

An “extensive investigation” revealed that Nelson made all the calls related to the false threats, according to Murray police. Detectives traveled to Racine to execute a search warrant at Nelson’s home before obtaining an arrest warrant.

Police told reporters Friday that they couldn’t release any information regarding Nelson’s motives.

Nelson was charged with three counts of terroristic threatening, according to Murray police. He was taken to the Racine County Jail in Wis., and he was expected to be extradited to Kentucky.