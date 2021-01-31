Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Alumni Drive apartment

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment on Alumni Drive Saturday night.

Bryan D. Greene, 26, was pronounced dead at 8:17 p.m. Saturday night inside an apartment at 2800 Alumni Drive, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The cause and circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but the case is being considered a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Lexington police were first called to the apartment after someone reported suspicious activity Saturday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Police told the news station that they were investigating the death as a shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.