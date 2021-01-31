Lexington police investigating after shooting injures man near City Center downtown

Lexington police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured a person near City Center downtown.

Officers were called to the outdoor area between City Center and the Lexington Marriot at City Center around 5:15 p.m., and they found a man in his 20’s with life-threatening injuries from being shot, Lexington police Lt. Samantha Moore said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have some leads on potential suspect information, but are still looking into whether the victim and the shooter knew each other and what might have lead to the shooting, Moore said.

There was another shooting that left a person with non-life-threatening injuries earlier Sunday in the Hollow Creek Road area, but as of Sunday night there was not any information that the two Sunday shootings might have been connected.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call the police department at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be made to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be made through the P3 tips app at www.p3tips.com.