FBI agents arrest two men in Lexington in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

Two men have been arrested in Lexington by the FBI and charged with with being involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.

Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams are both facing charges of aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.

FBI agents learned about Crase and Williams while they were interviewing another man, identified only as “W1”, who had been flagged by investigators after he “misrepresented” his presence inside the Capitol on social media, according to the criminal complaint in the case. The FBI had received information that W1 was in the Capitol based on his social media posts, but he later told them he’d actually gotten ill after traveling to D.C. with Crase and Williams and had not gone to any of the Jan. 6 events. Hospital records corroborated his claim.

While W1 did not go to the Capitol, he told the FBI that he believed Crase and Williams went to the rally, marched to the Capitol, but did not go inside, according to the complaint.

When FBI agents in Lexington interviewed Crase and Williams, both admitted to going inside the Capitol, according to the complaint. Both told investigators that they went into the building with others after the doors were breached, but neither admitted to participating in any violence or vandalism, according to the complaint.

Williams told investigators that while inside the Capitol he told Crase that, “If these people start fighting the cops and getting crazy, we’re leaving,” according to the complaint.

Crase told the FBI agents that he did not participate in violence or vandalism, but he acknowledged that he’d been trespassing, according to the complaint.

“Even though we didn’t participate in violence, I think it was dumb that we went in,” Crase said while being interviewed by the FBI. He also told the agents, “I was breaking the law by being in the Capitol building but it didn’t register with me.”

“Even me, I didn’t do anything violent, but I went into the building, so I did trespass,” Crase said, according to the court records.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.