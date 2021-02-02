Boyfriend of missing Ky. woman arrested after body was found in trash can in their apartment

Getty Images/istockphoto

A Williamsburg man whose girlfriend was reported missing late last month has been charged with murder after a body believed to be hers was found inside a garbage can in their apartment.

Donna Lay was reported missing Jan. 27, according to a police uniform citation filed by the Williamsburg Police Department.

On Monday, police said they executed a search warrant at the apartment Lay and her boyfriend, John Meadows, shared. Inside, they found a body thought to be Lay’s in “a sealed trash can,” police said.

Meadows was arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Lay was 56, said Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley. He said an autopsy Tuesday confirmed that the woman died as a result of homicide, though he said the exact cause of death is “pending further investigation.”

The coroner is still trying to find Lay’s family members.

“We would love to be able to talk to some family,” Croley said.

Croley said Lay is thought to be from the Bowling Green area. Though she had lived in Whitley County for several years, he said she did not have family there.

Meadows is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.