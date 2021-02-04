Lexington police launch homicide investigation after man shot two weeks ago dies

A homicide investigation is underway after a man who was found shot in Lexington two weeks ago died Thursday of his injuries, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 after there was a report of shots fired, according to police. Officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died of his injuries on Thursday, according to police. The man’s name had not yet been released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to call 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be made to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent through the P3 tips app at www.p3tips.com.