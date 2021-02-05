2 Lexington drive-by shootings occur within minutes of each other. Teenagers wounded.

Two Lexington teenagers were hospitalized Thursday evening as the result of two separate drive-by shootings, according to Lexington police.

The shootings occurred within less than 20 minutes of each other, and both victims were transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds in one of their legs.

The first shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. The victim, 19, told police he was walking on Cambridge when a “heavy-set” male in a silver Chevrolet Impala drove past and fired one shot at him, Van Brackel said. The victim didn’t tell police if he knew the suspect, Van Brackel said.

The second shooting occurred just after 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Ohio Street, Van Brackel said.

“This was a group of three people who said that they were walking down the street when suddenly they heard gunshots and the victim was hit in the leg,” Van Brackel said.

The victim was a teenager who was under the age of 18, Van Brackel said. The group told police they saw a red SUV, but they didn’t see who was inside or who was shooting, Van Brackel said.

Police had no reason to believe the two shootings were connected as of Friday morning, Van Brackel said. Police were investigating both incidents but hadn’t made any arrests in either case, Van Brackel said.