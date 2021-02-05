Ky. man accused of raping 14-year-old girl now faces charges involving two other teens

A Laurel County man was arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse late last month, after law enforcement officers found him at his home with a 14-year-old girl. Now, he’s facing additional rape charges involving two other alleged victims.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and detectives were called to do a welfare check at the home of Dana E. Jones, 58. When they went to the home off Old Whitley Road near London, they found Jones there with 14-year-old girl.

After an investigation, they arrested Jones Jan. 31, charging him with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of a 14-year-old and possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. The sheriff’s office said they found “sexual material” on his cell phone.

Since then, Jones has been held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that Jones is now also accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman. He also allegedly gave alcohol to the 15-year-old at his home. He is charged with first-degree rape and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor in connection with those cases, according to the sheriff’s office.