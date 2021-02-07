Man taken to Lexington hospital after being shot by Laurel County sheriff’s deputy

A man is being treated at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Laurel County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a property off Chestnut Way, just west of London, at 10:29 p.m. Saturday for a report of someone refusing to leave a person’s property, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The person who called for help reported that a man was in the tree line behind their house threatening to shoot them, but that it was too dark outside to give a description of the man.

When sheriff’s deputies Hobie Daugherty and James Fox arrived, they found a man in the tree line laying on the ground with a pistol aimed at Daughtery, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon, and when he refused Daugherty fired, striking the man in his shoulder and abdomen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies then disarmed the man and administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Michael Collins of London, was transported to UK Hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Collins has been charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Kentucky State Police, which often investigate shootings involving law enforcement in Kentucky, are investigating.