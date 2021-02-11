People taken to hospital, coroner called after Lexington ‘domestic violence incident’

Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner’s office were at the scene of a “domestic violence incident with injuries” Thursday morning.

The original call was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Police responded with the Lexington Fire Department to a home on Furlong View Court. Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and three people were taken to a local hospital, according to Jordan Saas, battalion chief with the Lexington Fire Department.

Officials from the coroner’s office were called to the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Ron King.

The coroner’s office didn’t release any further information.

Lexington police would not release any further details.