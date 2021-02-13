Man shot in confrontation with law enforcement outside a Kentucky Walmart has died

A man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting outside a Western Kentucky Walmart store has died.

Brian D. Ellis, 44, of Hopkinsville, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday, Kentucky State Police said Saturday.

Ellis, who was wanted on warrants for attempted murder, was driving a Kia near the Walmart in Russellville on Thursday when Logan County sheriff’s deputies arrived to try to apprehend him, according to state police. When deputies “made contact with” Ellis, state police said he drove toward them. At that point, state police said “shots were fired.”

State police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m.