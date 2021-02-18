Lexington 17-year-old dies at hospital after shooting, coroner’s office says

A Lexington 17-year-old has died after being shot, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Markel Allen died at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being shot in the area of 760 Florence Avenue, in between Georgetown Street and the Lexington Cemetery, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Brenna Angel, a police spokeswoman.

Allen was found by police Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Allen’s death was the sixth homicide in Lexington this year, according to Lexington police statistics.

Another shooting victim showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital, according to WKYT, but that victim’s condition was considered stable. It was unclear if the victims were connected.