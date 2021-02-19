Woman seriously hurt, Lexington man jailed after shooting in an apartment, police say

A shooting in a Lexington apartment left a woman in her 50s with life-threatening injuries Thursday night, according to Lexington police.

Police responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Thursday at 224 Rand Avenue. The woman who had been shot was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said.

Kenneth Lammar Jones, 31, was taken into custody as part of the investigation, Van Brackel said. He was later charged with assault, wanton endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, according to jail records.

Jones was taken to the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center, where he was held without bond, according to court records. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette District Court Friday afternoon.

It was unclear if Jones and the victim knew each other or if there was a dispute leading up to the shooting. Court records indicate that Jones lives in the same apartment building as where the shooting occurred.