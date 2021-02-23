Alleged shoplifting suspect fires gun at Hamburg Meijer, Lexington police say

“Several” juvenile suspects were detained Monday after a shooting at the Meijer in Hamburg, according to Lexington police.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m., and occurred when loss prevention employees at the Meijer tried to detain multiple theft suspects, according to Lt. Daniel Truex. The suspects left the area but their vehicle was found abandoned in the area of East Seventh Street and North Limestone later in the day, Truex said.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and detained the suspects, including the alleged shooter, Truex said.

No one was injured, but there was property damage, Truex said. Bullets hit the building, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.