Investigators find meth in search of KY woman’s home over child sex abuse allegations

A woman and her boyfriend have been accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old, but they also face drug charges after authorities found meth in their home, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

Trevor Donald Collins, 22, and Jessica R. Odell, 27, have been charged as the result of an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office. The investigation began when sheriff’s investigators received information from social services that a 9-year-old had been sexually abused, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the couple’s home in London, where they found “electronic devices and multiple sexual aids and devices,” according to the sheriff’s office. They also found “a large amount of suspected meth,” baggies and a pipe.

Collins was charged with four counts of rape, five counts of sodomy, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Odell was charged with two counts of sodomy, sexual abuse, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Collins and Odell were both taken to the Laurel County correctional center. They were scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel District Court Wednesday morning, according to court records.