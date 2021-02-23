Central Ky. jail employee arrested after ‘child sexual abuse material’ was found on her phone

A woman who worked at the Madison County Detention Center has been charged with a child sexual abuse offense.

Jana Riley, 41, of Nicholasville, was arrested and charged with promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, after material was found on her cell phone during an internal investigation at the jail regarding a separate incident, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

State police said their Electronic Crime Branch began investigating and made the arrest after the jail contacted them about “child sexual abuse material” on Riley’s phone.

Riley was arrested Tuesday, according to the website of the.Jessamine County Detention Center, where she was being held.

According to court records, a woman of the same age named Jana Riley was charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in methamphetamine late last month in Madison District Court.