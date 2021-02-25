Ky. pharmacy forfeits $1.7 million from illegal distribution of steroid-like drugs

Gavel with flag Big Stock Photo

The former owner of a compounding pharmacy in Nicholasville has been sentenced to probation after the business admitted distributing unapproved drugs.

The three-year sentence of probation for Jeremy Delk, 40, includes four months of home incarceration, 100 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine, according to a news release from federal authorities.

The sentence also bars Dek from taking part in a business that involves distributing prescription drugs.

Delk started Tailor Made Compounding LLC in Nicholasville in 2013, according to court records.

A compounding pharmacy can mix special doses of medicines.

Tailor Made admitted that from October 2018 through April 1, 2020, it illegally distributed substances called selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) and other drugs that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had not approved for distribution in the country.

SARMs are synthetic chemicals that are designed to mimic the effects of testosterone and other anabolic steroids and are often sold to body builders.

The business forfeited $1.7 million, the amount it made from the sales involved in the indictment.

Delk pleaded guilty to a charge of taking part in wholesale distribution of a drug without registering his business as a wholesaler.

Delk acknowledged sending bulk orders of a prescription form of vitamin B 12 to a doctor in California who ran an anti-aging and wellness clinic, rather than filling individual prescriptions as required,

Delk sold the business, according to a court document.

The FDA and the FBI investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove sentenced Delk and the company Wednesday.