Former University of Kentucky basketball player indicted on wire fraud charges

A former All-SEC basketball player at the University of Kentucky has been indicted on federal charges after he allegedly failed to report millions of dollars he made playing professional basketball overseas.

Randolph Morris, who played at UK from 2004-07 and had a short stint in the NBA, was indicted on charges of wire fraud and making false statements on his federal tax returns, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He failed to report more than $13 million in income, which he made in the Chinese Basketball Association, according to the indictment.

Morris, 35, allegedly submitted false income information to the Kentucky Department of Revenue in 2015, 2016 and 2017 tax years, depriving the state of more than $400,000 of tax revenue, according to the Department of Justice. He was also charged after he allegedly failed to report some earnings on his U.S. returns for several years.

Morris played for the Beijing Ducks in that time. He starred for the Beijing Ducks for several years and teamed up with Stephon Marbury to win league championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He was the Chinese Basketball Association’s Finals MVP in 2014.