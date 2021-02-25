Man dies one month after being shot multiple times in a Lexington park, officials say

A 20-year-old man has died about a month after he was shot multiple times in a Lexington park, according to police and the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Kobe Persley was shot at Meadowbrook Park, near The Summit at Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard, around 10:24 p.m. the night of Jan. 25, police said. He was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to be treated, but eventually died early Thursday, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Persley sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead just after 5:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Police responded to the Jan. 25 shooting after receiving several calls of shots fired, Lt. Chris Van Brackel previously said. Before officers arrived, the victim, Persley, called 911 to advise he’d been shot, Van Brackel said. Responding officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

Police said Thursday they were investigating the homicide and asked anyone with information on the case to come forward. Police don’t have any suspects, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said.

Lexington Police can be called at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.