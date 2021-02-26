Body found in burning car inside Central Ky. barn has been identified as Lexington man

A body was found inside a burning car in this barn in Bourbon County Tuesday morning. WKYT

A body found in a burning car inside a barn in Bourbon County has been identified as a Lexington man.

The remains of Lazarus Parker, 38, were identified through the efforts of the state medical examiner’s office, Bourbon County coroner and Kentucky State Police, according to a news release from state police.

Parker’s body was found Feb. 9, after firefighters subdued a car fire inside a barn on Hutchinson Road. The coroner said at the time that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

“Detectives are actively investigating the incident to further determine the circumstances surrounding his death,” state police said Friday.

State police said earlier this month that the car was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived after being alerted to the fire by a passerby who saw it at about 5:30 a.m.