Crime
Police want help identifying suspect accused of grabbing pizza delivery man’s butt
Lexington police are asking the public to help them identify a man who is accused of touching a pizza delivery driver inappropriately.
Police said the driver told them earlier this month that a man grabbed his buttocks while he was making a delivery. The man then followed the driver back to the pizza store and grabbed him a second time, police said. Employees snapped a photo of the man.
He could be charged with third-degree sexual abuse, according to the police department’s LexIDme.com website.
Anyone with information can submit a tip through LexIDme.com, by calling (859) 258-3600 or anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.
