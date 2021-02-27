Crime

Police want help identifying suspect accused of grabbing pizza delivery man’s butt

Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, who they said is accused of grabbing a pizza delivery driver’s buttocks.
Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, who they said is accused of grabbing a pizza delivery driver’s buttocks. Lexington Police Department

Lexington police are asking the public to help them identify a man who is accused of touching a pizza delivery driver inappropriately.

Police said the driver told them earlier this month that a man grabbed his buttocks while he was making a delivery. The man then followed the driver back to the pizza store and grabbed him a second time, police said. Employees snapped a photo of the man.

He could be charged with third-degree sexual abuse, according to the police department’s LexIDme.com website.

Anyone with information can submit a tip through LexIDme.com, by calling (859) 258-3600 or anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service