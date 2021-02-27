Police want help identifying suspect accused of grabbing pizza delivery man’s butt

Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, who they said is accused of grabbing a pizza delivery driver’s buttocks. Lexington Police Department

Lexington police are asking the public to help them identify a man who is accused of touching a pizza delivery driver inappropriately.

Police said the driver told them earlier this month that a man grabbed his buttocks while he was making a delivery. The man then followed the driver back to the pizza store and grabbed him a second time, police said. Employees snapped a photo of the man.

He could be charged with third-degree sexual abuse, according to the police department’s LexIDme.com website.

Anyone with information can submit a tip through LexIDme.com, by calling (859) 258-3600 or anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.