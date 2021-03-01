Crime

Lexington 10-year-old injured when gun handled by teen goes off

A 10-year-old was injured overnight in Lexington when a gun being handled by a teen went off inside a home.

Police were called to a house on Rand Avenue at about midnight on Monday for a report of a shooting and domestic violence incident, Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.

Officers arrived to find a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, Angel said. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators determined that another child, a 16-year-old boy, was handling a firearm in a room with the 10-year-old when the gun went off, injuring the younger boy, Angel said. It appeared the shooting was unintentional.

After the shooting occurred, a man and woman who were in the house began arguing, and the woman was injured, Angel said.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm, and the man is facing a charge of fourth-degree assault, Angel said. The man left the house after the incident and had not yet been located as of around 11 a.m. Monday.

