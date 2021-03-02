Man dies after being shot by police officer in Eastern Kentucky, state police say

An officer with the West Liberty Police Department fatally shot a person who was involved in a traffic stop Saturday, Kentucky State Police said.

State police said a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at about 11 p.m. Saturday and asked for help from the West Liberty police and the Morgan County sheriff’s office.

“As the situation progressed, the incident resulted in a West Liberty Police Department officer discharging their agency firearm fatally striking the subject,” state police said in a news release Tuesday.

Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave said Jerry Roseberry, 48, of West Liberty, died Saturday after being shot in the Malone community.

Police said no officers or members of the community were injured.

The state police said their Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.