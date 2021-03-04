Man shot dead, roommate calls 911. Lexington police investigate morning homicide

A 28-year-old Lexington man is dead after an early-morning shooting Thursday, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Jesse Matthew Averitt was shot when someone fired into his home in the 900 block of DePorres Avenue just after 2 a.m., according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Averitt was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that were initially described as life-threatening.

He died just after 2:45 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Averitt’s roommate, who is about the same age, called 911 after the shooting, Van Brackel said. His roommate wasn’t shot, Van Brackel said.

Police didn’t yet have any suspect information or a known motive, Van Brackel said. Investigators were in the area Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.