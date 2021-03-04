Lexington man charged after he uploaded child porn to Google Drive, court records say

A Lexington man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he was saving child pornography to his Google Drive account, according to court records.

Donald Woodroe Kiser III, 36, was taken into custody by Lexington police Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing child pornography, according to an arrest citation filed in Fayette District Court.

Lexington police received approximately 88 tips between Nov. 23 and Jan. 15 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Google account user uploading child pornography to Google Drive, according to the arrest citation.

An investigation determined Kiser was the owner of the account, and Google subsequently turned over records of the account pursuant to a search warrant. Nearly 200 photos and videos containing child pornography were found, according to the arrest citation.

The photos and videos featured “young juveniles” who were mostly prepubescent, according to the arrest citation.

Police executed a search warrant at Kiser’s home on Darley Drive Wednesday. They found a laptop, and Kiser allegedly admitted child pornography was on it, according to the arrest citation. Kiser also allegedly admitted to downloading child pornography and then uploading it to Google Drive before Google shut his account down.

Kiser was also charged with marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to court records. He was held in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center without bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.