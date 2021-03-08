Thefts get former Ky. Toyota plant worker 3-year sentence and $1.2 million restitution

A former employee of the Toyota plant in Georgetown who stole parts and equipment to sell has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Randall Perry also was sentenced to pay $1,216,147 in restitution to Toyota.

Perry admitted that between November 2015 and November 2017, he stole items from the plant and sold them on eBay or other sites. Court documents listed items such as a laser scanner and electronic controllers.

Perry mostly stole small parts he could conceal in his clothes or in his lunch bag, according to a prosecution sentencing memorandum.

Perry took hundreds of items, the memo said.

Perry pleaded guilty to a charge of mail fraud for mailing a stolen controller to a customer in Texas.

He received $254,799 for selling the stolen items, but Toyota asserted the value to the company was more than $1.2 million, according to court documents.

Perry disputed that, but U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell ordered the higher restitution amount.

Caldwell sentenced Perry March 4. He was already in custody after allegedly violating his release conditions by leaving the state, according to court records.

Under federal rules Perry will have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.