Crime

Disorder leads to shooting, injuries in Lexington, police say. Multiple arrests made

Two people have been arrested after a disorder in a Lexington neighborhood resulted in two people being shot and a third suffering cut wounds, according to police.

The disorder occurred Sunday night in the 1700 block of Traveller Road, police Lt. Daniel Truex said. Two adult victims were shot during the disorder, Truex said, and they were transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, he said.

A third was cut with a knife but the wounds were “minor,” Truex said. That person refused medical treatment.

Two people were charged with assault after an overnight investigation, Truex said. Names of those charged weren’t immediately released.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service