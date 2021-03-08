Disorder leads to shooting, injuries in Lexington, police say. Multiple arrests made

Two people have been arrested after a disorder in a Lexington neighborhood resulted in two people being shot and a third suffering cut wounds, according to police.

The disorder occurred Sunday night in the 1700 block of Traveller Road, police Lt. Daniel Truex said. Two adult victims were shot during the disorder, Truex said, and they were transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, he said.

A third was cut with a knife but the wounds were “minor,” Truex said. That person refused medical treatment.

Two people were charged with assault after an overnight investigation, Truex said. Names of those charged weren’t immediately released.