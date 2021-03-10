Tips from watchdog group lead to Kentucky man’s guilty plea for making child porn

A Kentucky man previously convicted of raping a child has pleaded guilty to producing and transporting child pornography, according to the FBI.

Brian Marchez Byrd on Monday admitted to using a cell phone to make videos of himself molesting a 10-year-old victim, according to the FBI. The Louisville man used a social media account to send those videos to another account.

The charges he pleaded guilty to included producing child pornography, transportation of child pornography and committing a felony against a child by a registered sex offender.

The FBI received two cyber tips on Aug. 10 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which indicated that a Google user operating under the name “Scooby El Chapo” may have participated in the “hands-on abuse of an underage girl,” according to a criminal complaint written by an FBI agent.

The media was uploaded to a Google account, according to the criminal complaint. Google records indicated that the account belonged to Byrd.

The FBI received three additional cyber tips on Aug. 11 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pointed to multiple videos of an underage girl being sexually abused. The FBI used tattoos and other visible features on the abuser to determine that it was likely Byrd, according to the criminal complaint.

Federal agents also used publicly-visible images on Facebook accounts and Byrd’s photo listed on the state sex offender registry to help identify him in the videos.

When questioned by FBI agents, Byrd waived his Miranda rights and identified himself and the victim in a screenshot from one of the files the FBI had obtained, according to a criminal complaint. Byrd told the FBI he was high on cocaine and wanted to commit suicide.

Byrd was arrested on Aug. 19 while he was meeting with his probation officer, according to court records. He was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center.

Byrd was denied bail by a federal judge due to “clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” according to a detention order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina S. Edwards.

Byrd was also ordered to cease any attempts to contact the victim after allegedly attempting to call the victim’s mother 184 times in nine days after being arrested, according to court records. Byrd made no objections to the order.

Byrd originally pleaded not guilty on Oct. 1, according to court records. He changed his plea at a hearing on Monday.

Byrd was a lifetime registered sex offender after pleading guilty in 2012 to rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old victim, according to the FBI.

Byrd faces a minimum of 35 years in prison, according to the FBI. His charges could result in a sentence of up to 90 years. Byrd is 33, according to jail records and information from the Kentucky sex offender registry. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 7.