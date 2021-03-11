Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early-morning Lexington shooting, police say

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after being shot in a Lexington neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Augusta Drive and Raleigh Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man outside who had been shot, according to Lt. Dan Truex. The victim was taken to the emergency room at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Truex said.

Police didn’t have any suspect information as of Thursday morning, Truex said.

Augusta Drive has frequently been a site of gun violence in recent years — two of Lexington’s 34 homicides in 2020 occurred on Augusta Drive, and the city’s last homicide of 2019 also occurred on that street. Augusta, with multiple apartment buildings, is near Dixie Elementary and Eastland Parkway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.