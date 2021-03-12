Crime
2 women shot while walking near a Lexington elementary school, police say
Two women were shot while walking near William Wells Brown Elementary School in Lexington Thursday evening, according to police.
The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Triple Crown Parkway and Nelson Avenue, police said.
The two women were walking when a car drove past them and someone in the car shot at them, Sgt. Stacy Shannon said. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Shannon said.
Police didn’t have any suspect information Friday morning, Shannon said. Officers were still investigating and anyone who had information about the shooting was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
