2 women shot while walking near a Lexington elementary school, police say

Two women were shot while walking near William Wells Brown Elementary School in Lexington Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Triple Crown Parkway and Nelson Avenue, police said.

The two women were walking when a car drove past them and someone in the car shot at them, Sgt. Stacy Shannon said. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Shannon said.

Police didn’t have any suspect information Friday morning, Shannon said. Officers were still investigating and anyone who had information about the shooting was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600.

Lexington police investigate the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Nelson Street and Triple Crown Parkway in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 11, 2021. At least two people were transported from the scene with gunshot wounds. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.