Lexington man charged with murder after victim’s body found inside a burning vehicle

A body was found inside a burning car in this barn in Bourbon County Tuesday morning. WKYT

A Lexington man has been charged with killing a city resident after the victim’s body was found burning inside a vehicle in Bourbon County, according to multiple police agencies and court records.

Cecil T. Russell, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Lazarus Parker, according to Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department.

Russell was arrested at a home in Lexington, according to jail records. Lexington police assisted state police in executing the arrest warrant at the property, and officers used armored vehicles and riot shields while attempting to get Russell to leave the house.

Russell was taken to the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center and was arraigned Thursday in Fayette District Court. His bond was set at $1 million, according to court records.

Russell’s alleged victim, Parker, was found Feb. 9 inside a burning car, according to state police.

State police said in February that the car was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived after being alerted by a passerby who saw the fire at about 5:30 a.m.

Parker,38, had been indicted on a murder charge in 2014. But the charge was reduced to reckless homicide and Parker pleaded guilty in 2015, according to court records.

The victim of the shooting was 31-year-old Brian Lee Hodge, a Kentucky resident who had a 2-year-old son, according to his obituary. Parker was sentenced to one year in prison.

Lexington police confirmed that the victim in the latest killing was the same man indicted in the 2012 killing. Police said that their investigation revealed Parker and Hodge got into a “verbal altercation” about selling narcotics before Parker shot Hodge and then fled the area.

Facebook posts from Parker’s mom, Dora Burgess, indicate that Parker’s family was hoping to find him alive before he was identified as the body inside the burning vehicle.

“Please stop putting out false information because at this moment he is missing... not dead,” Burgess wrote in a post on Feb. 19.

Russell, who was charged with evidence tampering in addition to murder, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court Tuesday, according to court records.