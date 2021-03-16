Crime
Have you seen these puppies? Litter of beagles stolen from Kentucky home, police say
Kentucky State Police were searching for missing puppies after they were stolen from a home in Graves County last week.
There were five beagle puppies missing, state police said. Four of them were females and one was a male. Two of them had “bluetick markings,” state police said.
The puppies were reported stolen from a Graves County home on Meridian Road Thursday and hadn’t been found as of Monday evening, state police said. They were likely stolen from the residence between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the puppies or the identity of whoever stole the puppies is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.
