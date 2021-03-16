Have you seen these puppies? Litter of beagles stolen from Kentucky home, police say

Five puppies, four of which are pictured here, were stolen from a Kentucky residence on Thursday, March 11, 2021, Kentucky State Police said. Police were still looking for the puppies Monday. Photo provided by Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police were searching for missing puppies after they were stolen from a home in Graves County last week.

There were five beagle puppies missing, state police said. Four of them were females and one was a male. Two of them had “bluetick markings,” state police said.

The puppies were reported stolen from a Graves County home on Meridian Road Thursday and hadn’t been found as of Monday evening, state police said. They were likely stolen from the residence between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the puppies or the identity of whoever stole the puppies is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.

