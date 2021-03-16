Traffic stop turns into a half-mile run for deputy who nabbed rape suspect with drugs

A man wanted for rape was detained in Laurel County Monday after trying to flee law enforcement when stopped for speeding, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

Kenneth Wayne Rose, 37, was arrested Monday after a deputy pulled him over in a BMW and found Rose to be “evasive,” according to the sheriff’s office. Rose allegedly gave the deputy false identifying information.

Rose tried to flee on foot when the deputy discovered that Rose had methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy chased Rose for about half of a mile before a “brief scuffle” ensued, according to the sheriff’s office. Rose was charged with drug possession, evading police and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

But further investigation revealed Rose had been indicted on a first-degree rape charge and had a warrant out for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rose’s indictment was handed down in June, according to court records. There has been a warrant out for his arrest since then, according to court records.

Rose was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center and held on a $50,000 bond for the rape charge. He also had a $5,000 bond for the charge of resisting arrest, according to jail records.