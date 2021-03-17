Vandals leave ‘devastating’ damage in sanctuary at Kentucky church

Photos shared on Facebook by the Powell County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky showed vandalism at the South Fork Church of God. Facebook

The Powell County sheriff’s office is investigating vandalism at a church near Stanton.

The sheriff’s office shared photos on social media that showed overturned pews and broken furniture, large holes in walls and pages torn from books scattering the floor at South Fork Church of God in Stanton.

“This was very devastating to walk into this church and look around at all the damage,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Sheriff Danny Rogers at (606)663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at (606)663-4116.

The sheriff’s office’s post had been shared more than 500 times within about an hour late Tuesday night.