Lexington woman escapes from rapist who threatened to kill her, court records say

A Lexington man has been charged with nearly a dozen offenses after he allegedly punched and raped a woman, trapping her in an apartment from which she escaped when he fell asleep, according to police.

Bryant Massengale, 61, was accused of assaulting a woman and causing “serious physical injury to her face” during an attack that occurred Monday night in an apartment in the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road. The attack continued into Tuesday morning, according to an arrest citation.

Massengale allegedly took his victim’s phone to prevent her from contacting the police and used tape and rope to keep her illegally restrained during the assault, according to court records.

Massengale also allegedly threatened multiple times to kill his victim and then himself, according to an arrest citation.

“The victim was finally able to escape when the suspect fell asleep,” a Lexington police officer wrote in Massengale’s arrest citation.

Massengale was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, two counts of assault and two counts of strangulation. He also was charged with, terroristic threatening, kidnapping and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Massengale was taken to the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center, according to jail records. He was held without bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.