Convicted Central Kentucky sex offender again faces multiple child porn charges

A Central Kentucky man is facing 20 child pornography charges after he was caught uploading images online, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kevin J. Wright, 44, was arrested Thursday after state police executed a search warrant at a home in Winchester and seized the equipment Wright was using, state police said.

This isn’t the first time Wright has faced child pornography charges, according to court records. He was charged in 2015 with 40 child pornography offenses, which included numerous counts of possessing child pornography and distributing it.

Wright pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to court records. He was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender, according to court records.

Wright’s most recent arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation conducted by the state police Electronic Crime Branch, officials said. His arrest in 2015 was also the result of an Electronic Crime Branch investigation, state police said.

Wright was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was still detained Friday morning, according to jail records.

All 20 of Wright’s charges were possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to state police. That’s a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison for each count.