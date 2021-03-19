Kentucky man charged with falsely telling IRS he was a certified public accountant.

Gavel with flag Big Stock Photo

A Clay County man has been charged with saying he was a certified public accountant after his license was revoked.

A federal grand jury indicted Charles Marshall Stivers Thursday on charges of putting false information in a document he submitted to the Internal Revenue Service.

Stivers, of Manchester, was licensed as a CPA in Kentucky in 1989, but in October 2015, the State Board of Accountancy permanently revoked his license, according to the indictment.

The order by the board barred Stivers from ever again representing himself as a CPA.

However, in March 2016, Stivers signed a document saying he had authority to represent a Mexican restaurant in Manchester in a collection case before the IRS, according to the indictment.

The license number Stivers put on the document was actually the one issued to his son, the indictment charged.

Stivers knew he wasn’t authorized to practice as a CPA at the time and that the license number he used was not his, the indictment said.

The maximum sentence on the charges for a conviction would be five years in prison.