17-year-old charged after cyclist dies in Lexington hit-and-run collision, police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run collision in Lexington which killed a cyclist Wednesday, according to Lexington police.

The 17-year-old was charged over a crash that killed 41-year-old Randy Baker, who was riding his bicycle across New Circle Road near Meadow Lane, according to the Lexington Police Department. The teenager, whose name wasn’t released, fled the scene of the collision, police said.

Baker’s cause of death was blunt force injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. Police were first called to the inner loop of New Circle Road near Meadow Lane at 9:49 p.m., Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. Officers arrived to find a man, since identified as Baker, down in the road near a bicycle.

He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with what were described to be life-threatening injuries at the time.

Investigators later found the teenager and the vehicle. The teenager was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, driving without an operator’s license and driving without insurance.