Man accused of ‘devastating’ vandalism at a Kentucky church arrested, sheriff says

Photos shared on Facebook by the Powell County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky showed vandalism at the South Fork Church of God. Facebook

Officers have detained five people who they say were responsible for “devastating” vandalism at a Kentucky church earlier this week.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Baker was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the South Fork Church of God in Stanton earlier this week, according to the Powell County sheriff’s office. Photos from the Powell County sheriff’s office showed bashed-in walls, destroyed art, overturned pews, torn up books and other debris all over the sanctuary floor.

“This was very devastating to walk into this church and look around at all the damage,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Baker was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and making an unlawful transaction with a minor, according to the Powell County sheriff’s office.

Officials charged a 20-year-old man on Friday, March 19, 2021, after a church in Stanton, Ky., was the victim of vandalism earlier in the week. Photo via the Powell County sheriff's office on Facebook

Four suspects under 18 were also involved, according to the Powell County sheriff’s office. Their names and charges weren’t released.

Investigators received a tip about the suspects on Thursday, leading to the arrest early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.